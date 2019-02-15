Services
Melcher Mortuary Chapel of the Roses
43 South Stapley Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 964-4537
Robert Salazar
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Melcher Mortuary Chapel of the Roses
43 South Stapley Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
- - Beloved Husband, Father, Tata, Brother and Uncle, was taken to Heaven Sunday February 10, 2019. His children were by his side. He is survived by his children Cathy (Ralph), Dale (Andria), Roger, Roberta (Aaron), Allen and Rick (Josie) and many loving grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, a great great grandchild and many wonderful family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Rosary will be held Friday, February 15 at 6pm. Advantage Melcher Chapel of the Roses, 43 S. Stapley Dr. Mesa, AZ. 480-964-4537.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 15, 2019
