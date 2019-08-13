|
Robert Scheller
Phoenix - Robert "Bob" Scheller passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019, at the age of 87. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Bob served his country in the Air Force after graduating from Roger Bacon High School in 1949. In the service, he received extensive electronics training for four years, preparing him to work as an equipment installer for Western Electric, Co. when he returned to Cincinnati in 1955. In 1959, Bob joined AT&T where he had a successful 29-year career, retiring as an operations manager in 1988. Bob was a faithful Catholic and his involvement with the church led him to his beloved wife, Mary Lou. They married in 1959 and together had four girls: Sharon, Mary Sue, Debey and Ginnie. In 1974, Bob transferred with AT&T to their Phoenix office and made Phoenix his forever home. Bob was an avid sports fan and followed all of the Arizona and Cincinnati professional and college sports teams. He started every day by reading the sports page followed by completing two crosswords puzzles. Bob was a builder, making everything from model airplanes to living room furniture, including a TV. Known for his dry sense of humor, Bob enjoyed comedy shows, marching bands, Dixieland jazz and fudgsicles.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou, his parents and siblings, George, Margie and Mary. He is survived by his daughters and seven grandchildren. A small, family service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his loving wife.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 13, 2019