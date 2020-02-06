|
Robert "Bob" S.F. Quan
Robert "Bob" Sik Fun Quan, 87, of Phoenix, was born on May 29, 1932 in Canton, China and died February 5, 2020.
Bob came to Phoenix as a young boy in 1938. He was the third of four sons born to Chew Lin and Mei Ngook.
Bob attended Phoenix Union High School and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 where he earned his GED and served as Airman First Class from 1952 to 1955. He was an airborne radio operator in the 90th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing during the Korean War and was awarded the National Defense Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
Bob met Marian in 1956 and they were married on July 13, 1958. They have been married for 61 years. Bob earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and worked as a mechanical engineer until his retirement from Gen Rad in 1997. As a young man he enjoyed bowling with friends, and fishing and hunting with his brothers. Later in his life he discovered the joy of playing golf with his daughters and his friends.
Bob is survived by his wife, Marian; daughters Geraldine (Ray), Diane, and Janet; grandchildren Brandon (Alison) and Alexandra (Kevin); great-grandson Jack; his brother Fred (Carol) and many nieces & nephews. Bob's greatest joy and biggest accomplishment was his family. He will be dearly missed by his large extended family and many friends.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to The American Legion of Arizona, Thomas Tang Post 50, c/o George Ong, 4408 E. Hearn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032, Northwest Chinese Baptist Church, 4243 W Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85053, or Infinity Hospice Care, 5110 N. 40th Street, Ste. 107, Phoenix, AZ 85018.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation beginning at 9:00 AM with a celebration of his life at 10:00 AM on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue in Glendale, AZ. Burial with military honors will follow in Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020