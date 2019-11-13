Resources
Robert (Bob) Spoljarick

Robert (Bob) Spoljarick Obituary
Robert (Bob) Spoljarick

Gilbert - Robert (Bob) passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ.

He was born in Continental #3, PA on June 30, 1937. He is preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Coletta and parents, Ferdinand and Mary (nee Stefek) and brothers Tom, Fred, Steve, Paul and sisters Mary and Ann.

He is survived by his daughter Karen (Wilson) and son-in-law John Wilson, son Kevin (Donna), four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Services will be at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Ahwatukee (Phoenix) on Friday, November 15, 2019. Funeral Mass is at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The or the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
