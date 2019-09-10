Services
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
(602) 971-7350
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Cross in the Desert United Methodist Church
12835 N. 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ
Robert Stanley Cook


1932 - 2019
Robert Stanley Cook Obituary
Robert Stanley Cook

Phoenix - Robert Stanley Cook, age 86, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. He went home to be with the Lord and his wife surrounded by the love of his family and his friends. He was born on September 11, 1932 in Lima, OH, son of Carl and Gladys Cook. He was a veteran who served in the Air Force and had a great pride for his country. Robert is survived by his two sons, David and Jeffrey (David); three daughters, Suzanne, Laura (Gary) and Julie (Jesse); six grandchildren, Kyle, Sarah, Jessica, Daniel, Gerrit, and Jasmine; a great grandson, Bradley. He enjoyed spending Tuesday nights with his grouping brothers. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Cross in the Desert United Methodist Church, 12835 N. 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85032 with the Graveside service to follow at Paradise Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Cross in the Desert United Methodist Church, 12835 N. 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85032. Arrangements are entrusted to Shadow Mountain Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 10, 2019
