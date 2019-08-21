|
Robert (Bob) Stanton Tull
Phoenix - Robert (Bob) Stanton Tull, born May 5th, 1950 in Santa Monica, California. passed away Saturday, August 3rd at the age of 69 due to complications from pneumonia. Bob's family moved to Phoenix in 1958. He attended Madison Rose Lane grade school and Brophy Prep (1968) where he developed many life-long friendships. He also attended Arizona State University. He was preceded in death by his father, Philip Tull (1975) and his mother, Jeannette Tull (2014) and his Golden Retrievers, Bear and Lady. He is survived by his siblings Sheila Roels, John Tull (Bobbi), and Pat Tull. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob's career took him from stock broker, manager of the Cork & Cleaver restaurant, finance manager of Linda Brock BMW, Covey Lincoln Mercury, Tim's Auto Sales in Prescott and finally to Davidson's, a firearms distributor.
Bob was a very generous person, donating to many charities, 4H, and working with Meals on Wheels. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church and made many friends in the Prescott area. Bob loved to collect knives, guns and old phonograph records. He loved all animals, especially dogs. His passion was cooking and was a very accomplished chef. He will always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor. Bob will be interred at Saint Francis Catholic Cemetery. There will be a funeral mass at Brophy Chapel in Phoenix on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 am with a reception following at Anderson Hall next to St. Francis Church. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Yavapai Humane Society in Prescott.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 21 to Sept. 1, 2019