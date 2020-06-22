Robert Stohlman
Robert Stohlman

Scottsdale - Robert Stohlman, 90, of Scottsdale, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. His beloved wife, Patricia, predeceased him in 2014, after 64 years of marriage. "Bob" is survived by five children, Mark, Richard, Nancy, Adam and Brad, eight grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren. His only brother, Luther Stohlman, lives in Aiken, South Carolina. Bob Stohlman earned his Juris Doctorate from the American University in Washington, D.C. and was also a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter. He built a highly successful 35-year career in the insurance industry, serving with distinction in several executive positions. Active in his church throughout his life, Bob held responsible roles well into retirement. He enjoyed sailing and working with his hands, preferably outdoors. He was a man of faith, a loving father, and a respected business leader, known for his intellect and integrity. His is a lasting legacy of exemplary fidelity, honor, and strength of character. A Memorial Service will be held at Paradise Valley Evangelical Lutheran Church, 14845 N. 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ. 85014 or to Paradise Valley Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
