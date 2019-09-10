Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert T. Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert T. Price Obituary
Robert T. Price

Phoenix - Robert T. Price (Bob/Tad) was born in Sidney Ohio, the first child of Rex and Mary Price. He was an active member of the Y.M.C.A. and Lion's Club associations in his community. Bob was a graduate of the University of Missouri and University of Missouri Law School. He worked for West Publishing Company for 29 years as a sales professional. Bob is a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served under President Kennedy in 1961. He is survived by his wife Evelyn, two children John and Nicole and stepson Wade, two sisters Pamela and Maryann, three granddaughters Emma, Alyssa and Melody and two step-grandchildren Evelyn and Griffin.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.