Robert T. Snow
Peoria - Robert "Bob" T. Snow died in Peoria, Arizona on May 14, 2019 at the age of 86. Bob was born in New York to Everett and Claire Snow on October 12, 1932. He grew up in New York until the age of 14 when his family moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Bob graduated from North High School and enlisted with the United States Navy in January of 1951. Bob faithfully served our country aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard aircraft carrier during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in November of 1954. On July 23, 1953 Bob married the love of his life, Nancy Lee Noffsinger and they had three children: Randy, Tim, and Becky. Nancy passed away in February 1995. During the 50 years that Bob has lived in Arizona he was best known for his professional skills as a welder and most notably as a technician for repairs and rebuilding roofing equipment for Progressive Roofing, Pioneer Roofing, Reliable Roofing and others. Bob impacted many people during his life and always had a keen sense of humor with anybody he had the opportunity to get to know. He will be greatly missed by his children and (their spouses): Randy (Laurie), Tim (Janice) and Becky Menard (Andy); his grandchildren: David(Kim), Eric, Alyssa, Stephanie(Tim), Stephen(Emily), Jessica(Aaron), Amanda, Melissa and Ryan; and his great-grandchildren: Karsten, Felicity, Davin, and Lydia. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nancy. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday May 25th at 9:00 AM at Evening Light Fellowship 14795 W. Mountain View Blvd. Surprise, AZ 85378.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019