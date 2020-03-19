|
|
Robert Tancer
Died peacefully at home, surrounded by family on March 17th, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 86, after a short illness. Robert was a friend to all, a supportive mentor and a dedicated family man. His wife of 65+ years, Shoshana, and his four children and their ever-growing families, all of whom he dearly loved, survive Robert.
After a successful career in law and government in the United States and Latin America, Robert and his family moved to Phoenix in 1969. He continued practicing law and was a professor at the Thunderbird Graduate School of International Management. Upon retiring he became very active in the community. He served on the boards of The Desert Botanical Garden, Arizona Opera, Opera America, Phoenix Chamber Music Society, Act One and was a founder of the Sagewood Residents Foundation. He devoted hours and passion to advance the mission of these organizations.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one of the following organizations: Arizona Opera, Desert Botanical Gardens, Jewish Studies Foundation at ASU, Act One and the Sagewood Residents Foundation or the organization of your choice.
The family is having a private family graveside service with a Celebration of Life to take place in the future. We welcome "virtual" visits by sending your memories and reflections to [email protected]
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020