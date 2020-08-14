Robert Taylor



Prescott Valley - Robert Taylor, 68, a resident of Prescott Valley, AZ since 1995, passed away unexpectedly August 2, 2020, at his home.



He is survived by his daughter Catheryn Vargas, spouse of 19 years Lucille Sarvis and his two step daughters Pam McCoy and Carolyn Baker.



Robert was born November 10, 1952, in Virginia, to Shirley Galier. He served with pride as a Navy Seal in the Vietnam war and has traveled all over the world.



Robert was very active in the Prescott & Prescott Valley community working as an Electrical Contractor and providing a lot of volunteer work for friends and neighbors. Robert was extremely talented and was able to do or make anything he put his mind to. He could build, wire structures, garden, work on vehicles, cook, and above all, enjoy life. Robert is known for being the life of the party. He was always joking and laughing, and he could put a smile on the face of those who had tears.



He was a devoted and loving father as well as a mentor to anyone willing to learn and work hard. He was a problem solver and could rig up anything he needed by refabricating material he had around the house. He was a spiritual man and often worked at the local churches as well as donating food to those in need. He will be deeply missed as he touched so many lives and will remain in the hearts and minds of those close to him. There are not enough words to describe a man as great as Robert. Those who knew him can attest to this.



Services will be held for close friends and family, at his home, August 22, 2020 at 11 am.



The family requests that no flowers be sent, but if someone wants to donate on Robert's behalf, they can donate to the VA Center: Northern Arizona VA Health System. In the memo: "Hospice".









