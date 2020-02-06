|
Robert (Bob) Thomas Ciletti
Robert (Bob) Thomas Ciletti (66) formerly of Niles, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home in Apache Junction, Arizona on Tuesday, February 4th.
Bob was born on November 15, 1953 to Ralph Ciletti and Laila (Uusitalo) Ciletti. He was a 1972 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. He then attended Mesa Community College in Arizona.
Bob married Cathy Patrick Mymo on March 27, 2001.
He was a District Manager for Petrey Novelty Inc.
Bob loved his sports teams...the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Indians and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
He also had a great love for Arizona.
Bob had a sharp wit that would make people laugh with his one-liners. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Laila Ciletti.
Survived by his wife Cathy, daughter JoAnna (Michael) Gombos, son Robert Jr. (Robbie), sister Susan (Mark) Jamieson, brother Ralph (Beverly) Ciletti, aunt Patricia DiEugenio. Also nephews Jim, Mark and niece Kristen.
Memorial services to be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020