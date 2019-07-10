|
Robert Thomas Snyder, PhD
- - 12-27-29 5-17-19
Robert (Bob) was born and raised in Long Island, NY. He attended college in PA at Franklin & Marshall and Penn State where he met his first wife Mary. Bob was a highly recruited high school wrestler, and won the NCAA East Coast Wrestling championship, in his weight class while at F.& M.
Bob proudly served in the Korean War as a Corporal from 1951-53. He was a cryptographer, with the 101 Signal Battalion.
After his military service and then graduating from Penn State, Bob moved his family to the Baltimore/Washington area. He spent many years as a professor at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and the U. of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg MS. Bob was a nationally acclaimed school psychologist and published dozens of professional papers specializing in early childhood development and education.
His death in Prescott was preceded by the death of his second wife Peggy. He and his first wife Mary had 5 children, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grand children. He is survived by his brother Ted, who resides in NY. Bob's three surviving children are; Cathy Evans of Eubank KY, Robert Snyder of Prescott AZ, and Marie Schwind of Mesa AZ.
Bob loved music, poetry, history and athletics. He was a jogger and marathon runner in his mid life. He was a cycling enthusiast for much of his life. Bob loved playing his guitar and singing old folk & country songs for his family and friends. He had a strong outgoing personality and will be missed and was loved by friends and family alike.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 10, 2019