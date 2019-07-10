Services
David's Desert Chapel
325 W Yavapai St
Wickenburg, AZ 85390
(928) 684-0710
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Thomas Snyder Ph.D.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Thomas Snyder Ph.D. Obituary
Robert Thomas Snyder, PhD

- - 12-27-29 5-17-19

Robert (Bob) was born and raised in Long Island, NY. He attended college in PA at Franklin & Marshall and Penn State where he met his first wife Mary. Bob was a highly recruited high school wrestler, and won the NCAA East Coast Wrestling championship, in his weight class while at F.& M.

Bob proudly served in the Korean War as a Corporal from 1951-53. He was a cryptographer, with the 101 Signal Battalion.

After his military service and then graduating from Penn State, Bob moved his family to the Baltimore/Washington area. He spent many years as a professor at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and the U. of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg MS. Bob was a nationally acclaimed school psychologist and published dozens of professional papers specializing in early childhood development and education.

His death in Prescott was preceded by the death of his second wife Peggy. He and his first wife Mary had 5 children, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grand children. He is survived by his brother Ted, who resides in NY. Bob's three surviving children are; Cathy Evans of Eubank KY, Robert Snyder of Prescott AZ, and Marie Schwind of Mesa AZ.

Bob loved music, poetry, history and athletics. He was a jogger and marathon runner in his mid life. He was a cycling enthusiast for much of his life. Bob loved playing his guitar and singing old folk & country songs for his family and friends. He had a strong outgoing personality and will be missed and was loved by friends and family alike.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now