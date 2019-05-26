|
Robert Timothy (Tim) Dunst
Chandler - Robert Timothy (Tim) Dunst passed away May 9, 2019 from complications of MS.
Tim was born in Los Angeles, CA on April 11, 1945 and his family moved to Phoenix later that year.
Tim earned his MSW degree from ASU and dedicated his career as an advocate for better mental and behavioral health services for children. To quote his peers, "he made a better place for children and their families." Tim retired as President/CEO of Touchstone Behavioral Health in 2015. Tim earned numerous awards for his research and programs. Tim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Susan, his son, Jeff (Sharayah), his grandson, Tyler, his sister Nona Hart (Bob), his brother Stan (Nancy) and nephews and nieces. At Tim's request, no formal services are planned. The family is requesting donations be made in memory of Tim to Hospice of the Valley (Lund Home), 1982 East Woodside Ct, Gilbert, AZ 85297, (https://www.woundedrwarriorproject.org.) or the Gary Sinise Foundation (https://www.gary sinisefoundation.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019