Robert Trennert



Chandler, AZ - Robert (Bob) Anthony Trennert Jr, passed away on February 15, 2019 at home in Chandler, Arizona. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 2pm at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 South Dobson Road in Mesa, AZ. Reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of the Valley, www.hov.org.



Bob was born in South Gate, CA on December 15, 1937 to Bob & Mabel Trennert. He grew up an Air Force Brat and moved many times before his family eventually settled in Bell, CA.



Bob's earned his Bachelor's degree at Occidental College (1963), his Master's at Los Angeles State College (1965), and his Doctorate from UCSB (1968). He taught as a Professor of History at Temple University from 1967-1974. Bob next brought his family to Tempe and taught history for 30 years at ASU. Bob was a founding member of the Western History Assn, the Mining History Assn, and the Scottsdale Westerns. Bob was also a long-time member of the Arizona Historical Society, National Endowment of the Humanities, and the Railroad Historical Society. His passions included taking photos of trains & planes although his greatest joy was photographing his family.



Bob is survived by his wife, Linda Trennert, son Robert Anthony Trennert III (Shari), daughter Kristina Henderson (Steve), and two granddaughters; Emma Benefield (15) and Addison Benefield (12).



Bob is predeceased in death by his father, Robert Anthony Trennert, Sr (1907-1987), his mother Mabel Trennert (1912-1992), and his sister Norma Nelson (1940-2014).