Robert Vega Villaseñor



Phoenix - Robert Vega Villaseñor, 93, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born November 19, 1926 to Maria de Jesus Vega and Jose Villaseñor in Ixtlan de los Hervorres, Michoacan, Mexico. Robert came to United States as a youth, married Armida Arvizu raised his family and became a naturalized citizen. He was hard working, amiable and well regarded by all. He is survived by his daughters Celia Gonzales-Cornelious, Consuelo Noble, Josie Villaseñor and son, Robert Villaseñor, 15 grandchildren 23 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Armida Arvizu Villaseñor, his daughter Maria Jesus Navarro (Jessie) and his grandson Robert Vasquez Villaseñor, and by his many Villaseñor siblings.



A viewing will be held in the Greenwood Memory Lawn Chapel from 4-7 pm on Sept 3, 2020. Mass will be at Sacred Heart Church 1421 S 12th Street on Friday, Sept 4, 2020 at 8 am followed by his burial at St. Francis Cemetery.









