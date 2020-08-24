Robert Verdugo Payán



Phoenix - A.K.A. "Conejo," passed away on May 5, 2020, in Phoenix from COVID-19. He was born on July 31, 1928, to Mercedes and Adelaida Payan in Gallup, New Mexico. He grew up in Phoenix, where he attended Lowell Elementary and Phoenix Union High School. Toward the end of WWII, Bob served as a medic in the Army Air Corps. He participated in Operation Vittles (Berlin Airlift) during the Marshall Plan. In May 2018, Bob went on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC, to visit the WWII Memorial.



Bob was an X-ray technician at California Hospital in downtown Los Angeles for over thirty years. He retired in 1990 and returned to Phoenix to enjoy his retirement years. Bob was a member of American Legion Post 41. As a member, he would visit the veterans that were homebound or hospitalized. He was also an active member of his neighborhood senior center.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Gloria Ramirez. Survivors include his sister Phoebe Saunders, four nieces, two nephews, and a great niece.



A memorial will be held Saturday August 29, 2020, at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary Serenity Chapel, 719 N. 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ. at 10:00 A.M. Bob's ashes will be interred in his mother's grave at Greenwood, immediately after the memorial.



His family is grateful to the care givers at Huger Mercy Living Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob's name to Huger Mercy Living Center, 2345 W. Orangewood Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85021.









