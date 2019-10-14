|
|
Robert W. (Bob) Finkbine
Marin County - Robert W. (Bob) Finkbine, 88, died on October 11, 2011, in Marin County, California. He grew up in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where he was captain of his high school football team. He married his University of Wisconsin sweetheart, Sherri, in 1953. Together they had six children, Terri, Mark, Steven, Tracy, Jody, and Kristi.
Bob raised his children with his deep love for the wilderness, river rafting, photography, poetry, history, teaching, reading, and competitive games. He joyously welcomed into his life his wife's family, particularly his mother-in-law, Mary, his children's spouses Hal (Terri), Sandra (Steven), Chris (Jody), and Dennis (Kristi), seven grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter. He believed the bigger the family, the better.
Bob taught American History and Government for more than 30 years in the Scottsdale School District, starting at Arcadia High School in 1959. He was a gifted and beloved teacher who delighted in making history come alive for his students. Bob also brought his lifetime love of football to Arcadia, coaching the junior varsity team. For many years, friends, family and neighbors played in the annual "Turkey Bowl" football game he organized every Thanksgiving morning.
Bob started spending his summers in Idaho in the early 1970s, becoming a white-water river guide. He loved rafting the Grand Canyon and completed more than 40 unforgettable river trips down the Colorado. Bob was part of a spirited river family, who filled his life with adventure, music and parties.
In his later years, Bob wrote many books of poetry and remembrances. He loved watching movies and writing movie reviews, and read voraciously. Even after his debilitating stroke in November 2017, he could answer any history question, describe Civil War battles in great detail, and place current events in their historical context. Bob loved the many letters and notes he received from his former students. Being a teacher was the greatest honor of his life.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Isabelle and Amos Finkbine, and sadly, by his son, Mark.
A celebration of life is planned for President's Day weekend 2020 in Scottsdale. If you would like to consider a donation in his memory, his favorite charities were Friends of the River (friendsoftheriver.org), Rancho Feliz Charitable Organization (ranchofeliz.com), a charitable organization founded by one of his former students, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019