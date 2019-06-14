|
|
Robert 'Bob' Walters
Glendale - Robert 'Bob' Walters, 88, passed away on June 9th, 2019. Robert was born August 13, 1930 in West Alexandria, OH. Robert is predeceased by his first wife, Marjean, who passed July 9th, 2001. Robert is survived by his current wife, Joyce, Son, Michael (Jan), Daughter, Lori (Chris), brothers Elden (Margi), William (Debbie), sisters Jane, Judy and Joan (Charles), 8 grandchildren, Carrie, Whitney, Nicole, Heather, Michael, Emily, Brynn, Alexa, 4 great-grandchildren, Zoe, Bryan, Jackson and Stephen, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A service will be in Prescott, AZ, date and time TBD.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 14, 2019