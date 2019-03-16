|
Robert "Bob" Ward Putnam
Scottsdale - Robert "Bob" Ward Putnam, 80, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on March 9, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born to an adoring mother and model father, Evelyn and George Putnam, June 3, 1938, in Santa Monica, California, the second child of six: Arlene (Larry); Katherine (Rick); Alan (Suzanne), Susan (Ron), and; George (Gina). Growing up, Bob was protective of his sisters, physically hoisting and removing prospective suitors from a Twister game with gruff warnings about potential shenanigans, and teaching a younger sister to dance by having her stand on his feet. Bob was assigned the responsibility of carting the younger siblings to church on Sundays telling them to hold on to their quarters for the collection basket so they could go for cokes and fries afterwards. He could only take so much of the younger siblings, though, and constructed the infamous Shack in the parents' backyard. Complete with trap door and ladder, this was Bob's domain where he could eat and sleep in peace, occasionally dangling a brother upside down out the window, certainly for justifiable reasons.
Bob married his wife of 57 years, Anita, in 1961. That guy on the motorcycle appealed to her and they began "kind of dating." Anita recalls the cross-country phone call from Bob at 3 a.m. with his eloquent proposal, "Hey, you wanna get married?" The rest is history! Three son's quickly followed: Tim (Robin), Patrick (Heather) and Eric (Tara). Anita's dreams of travel and seeing the world were realized with Bob, as he worked with Hughes Aircraft, NASA, Motorola and later his own business, they lived and traveled the globe including Africa, Spain, Ecuador, Peru, Ireland, Greece, France, Germany, England, Brazil, Honduras, Costa Rica, Canada, and Mexico. He spent tremendous amounts of time with his sons, nieces and nephews, and grandchildren hiking, camping and exploring Arizona, California and The Baja.
Bob graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a degree in engineering and a minor in psychology, no surprise to all who knew him. Moreover, Bob went on to earn his master's degree in mathematics at UCLA while working full-time. His unabashed passion for the elegance of mathematics and mental agility were evident in all aspects of his life. Every task, every project was meticulously designed, impeccably organized, smoothly implemented, with exemplary follow-through. Bob was a leader you could believe in, so gracefully competent, and regardless the event, everyone knew all would be cared for and thought through, and he would lead to a completed project. Whether the Tehachapi meetings organized and with minutes, a fledging Boy Scout Troup, The Casa in Mexico, or the annual Sports Fest with the ZOG (Czar of Games), Bob's conscientious attention to details, fiercely competitive spirit and exceptional people skills resulted in coherent adventures that were always The Best of Times.
Bob's greatest legacy perhaps was his unwavering love, generosity, stewardship and devotion to his family. These traits were instilled by his father, and Bob passed these to his sons. One-on-ones with Bob were impactful, and regardless your age you felt a peer, that you were the only person who mattered at that moment. He loved a good discussion, a functional argument, a healthy debate, and taught his sons that disagreements were over the next day, until the next time. You're family, you move on and, "it's all in the recovery." "My father trained me well," and "I am the man I am today because of my father," are sentiments shared by all three sons. Bob was an extraordinary man who lived a wonderful life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Valley. A celebration of life forthcoming at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019