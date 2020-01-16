|
Robert Wayne Enns
Robert Wayne Enns was born in Edmonton Alberta Canada February 17, 1938. Raised in the Geraldton Alberta Canada. Passed away Saturday January 4, 2020 at home in Ahwatukee with his wife (Judy) by his side. Under the care of East Valley Hospice.
Moved to the states in 1957 and join the Marines with honorable discharge in 1963. Lived in Minnesota until moving to Arizona in 1985. July 4, 2001 Robert became a US Citizen. After retiring in 2000 Bob loved to golf and was active member of American Legion Post 64 in Ahwatukee.
Bob was a MasterElectrican, but also possessed the skill to build or repair anything. When it came to helping a friend, he did not know the word no. He was a loving, caring Friend.
Preceded in death by infant son, Bobby, his parents and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by wife Judith, daughter Laurie Enns Reko (Robert Reko) Prior Lake Minnesota; and son Wayne of Hudson Wisconsin. Grandchildren Michael Galvin, Patrick Galvin, Bryan Galvin, Demi (Reko) Bowling (Dylan Bowling), Alexis (Reko) Luckoff (Justin Luckoff), Crystal (Enns) Gavin (Mike Gavin) and Alex Enns. Great grandchildren Logan Enns, Kaylee, Ava, and Bailey Gavin and .Nolan and Cooper Bowling.
Service at the Az National Cemetery on Friday February 21st 2020 at 10:00am 23029 Cave Creek Rd.
Celebration of Life to follow at Ahwatukee Golf club from 12:00 -3:00pm.
Arrangement are made by Wyman Cremation & Burial Chapel
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020