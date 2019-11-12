|
|
Dr. Robert Wayne Hamilton
Scottsdale - Dr. Robert Wayne Hamilton (Bob) went to be with his Savior on October 16th, 2019.
He was the youngest of three sons born to Ken and Marian Hamilton on February 3, 1945, in Langdon, North Dakota. He was raised in a loving home and a wonderful small community. He graduated from Langdon High School in 1963 and The University of North Dakota School of Medicine in 1976.
He started his medical career with an internship at Maricopa County General Hospital and a two year residency in family practice at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital. He was in solo practice for 15 years, then joined North Scottsdale Family Medicine and completed 40 years of family practice this year. He loved getting to know his patients and caring for the whole person.
He is remembered with love by his wife of 27 years, Julia; daughter Chelta; son Austin and his wife Patty and their children Brady and Tatum; brothers Gene (Judy) and Jim; and mother-in-law Bebe Winterberg. He was predeceased by his parents and his first wife of 14 years, Nancy Tangen Hamilton.
Bob was passionate about his family, friends, and his faith in Jesus, and showed the grace of God in his daily interactions with everyone he encountered. He logged more than 1,000 hours of flight time as a pilot and participated in many music groups as a trombone player and bass singer.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 11am at Scottsdale Bible Church, 7601 E Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale AZ 85260. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to Phoenix Seminary (www.ps.edu). Visit www.hansenmortuary.com to share online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019