Robert Wesley Taylor
- - Robert Wesley Taylor went home to be with the lord September 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sandra Taylor of 41 years; his daughters Beckie (Bob), Brenda (Matt), Kelle; his sons Ron, Ryan (Beth), and Nick; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
Preceded in death by his son Brett, 1 sister, and 1 brother. We will all miss him dearly!
He may be gone but will never be forgotten
Robert was born August 25, 1942 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He was a kind, sensitive person, with an infectious laugh, and a great sense of humor. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Above all, Robert was a devoted family man. He loved to be surrounded by family and friends.
Robert was an experimental pilot for many years and a member of EAA. He also enjoyed a great round of golf and a love for cars.
