|
|
Bob Carberry, age 67, of Lampe, Missouri passed away on April 23, 2019 following complications from Multiple Myeloma Cancer which he had been battling since 2010. Bob was born in Alliance, Ohio on May 7, 1951 and his family moved to Phoenix when he was in 7th grade. He graduated from Moon Valley High School in 1970 and became a Journeyman Glazier. He has worked in the glass industry since he was 15 yrs old, starting with A & J Glass Co. in Phoenix working alongside with his dad, then traveled nationwide for a few years with Gateway Glass out of St. Louis, Mo. doing high-rise buildings. Bob eventually moved to Cottonwood, AZ worked for a local glass company which he then purchased. Bob owned Cottonwood Glass & Mirror on 89A doing residential and commercial glass in the Verde Valley and Northern AZ until he retired in 2005. He had always loved camping, hunting and horseback riding all over the White Mountains since he was a boy. He retired to Lampe, Mo. where he enjoyed the 'lake life' of fishing, boating, jet skiing and kayaking on beautiful Table Rock Lake and hunting in northern Missouri.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Howard 'Pat' Carberry, his mother Thelma Montor Carberry, and his brother Norman 'Bud' Carberry. He is survived by his wife Kate Carberry; his brother Keith Carberry of Houston, TX.; daughter Shawnee Doherty and husband Kris , their children Ciara, Hallie, Kolby, Sahanna; daughter Cassidy Larkin and husband McKenzie, their children Tristan, Tiernan, Tanner, Kaylee; son Kevin Loving; wife's son, Ron Schweitzer; wife's daughter Carrie Sorrells and husband Scott, their children Cassidy, Lexi, Dan, Leanndra and her children Taylor and Emry.
Bob was deeply loved by all of his family, and by all of his friends in many states who thought of him as their brother. So whenever we all are camping, horseback riding, hunting, fishing or boating we will all remember and cherish the many great memories of doing so with Bob.
A private memorial for family will be held in AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 4, 2019