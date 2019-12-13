|
Robert William Garvey
R.W. (Bob) Garvey,"One of the Great Ones", 91, died December 9, 2019 in Prescott Valley, AZ. PRCA national top 15 saddle bronc rider, movie star/ stuntman, Thoroughbred racehorse trainer (racing at tracks all over the country), forever the gentleman, loving father, husband, and friend.
A cowboy at heart, Bob left New York as a young man making his way west via Montana and Wyoming before settling in Arizona.
He will be missed greatly by his life "pardner" of 28 years, Rebecca Sue (Bond) Garvey and by his loving daughter, Salem Garvey.
He requested that no services be held. Those wishing to honor Bob (a.k.a. Hollywood) and support his family may send his horses hay via Warren's Feed at (928) 636-1303 on Sue Garvey's account, or donate to Good Samaritan Society - Prescott Hospice at good-sam.com/MarleyHouse.
