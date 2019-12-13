Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Garvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert William Garvey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert William Garvey Obituary
Robert William Garvey

R.W. (Bob) Garvey,"One of the Great Ones", 91, died December 9, 2019 in Prescott Valley, AZ. PRCA national top 15 saddle bronc rider, movie star/ stuntman, Thoroughbred racehorse trainer (racing at tracks all over the country), forever the gentleman, loving father, husband, and friend.

A cowboy at heart, Bob left New York as a young man making his way west via Montana and Wyoming before settling in Arizona.

He will be missed greatly by his life "pardner" of 28 years, Rebecca Sue (Bond) Garvey and by his loving daughter, Salem Garvey.

He requested that no services be held. Those wishing to honor Bob (a.k.a. Hollywood) and support his family may send his horses hay via Warren's Feed at (928) 636-1303 on Sue Garvey's account, or donate to Good Samaritan Society - Prescott Hospice at good-sam.com/MarleyHouse.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -