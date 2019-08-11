|
|
Robert "Bob" William Keefer
Mesa - On Thursday, August 1, Robert "Bob" William Keefer passed away at the age of 89 in Mesa, AZ. Bob battled Alzheimer's, but succumbed peacefully in his sleep to prostate cancer.
He was born in Allentown, PA to William and Grace (Kocher) Keefer on February 21, 1930, but called Arizona home for 51 years. Bob leaves behind 2 daughters, Linda Keefer and Diana Michaels, 3 grandchildren, Sean Olson, Andrea (Olson) Bohn, and Nicholas Olson and 7 great-grandchildren.
After retirement from Motorola in 1989 he volunteered for years at Mesa Red Mountain Muti-generational Center.
Bob had a gentle and thoughtful soul, an independent spirit, and was a man of integrity and strength. He was compassionate and caring and all who knew him rarely heard him complain. He preferred a few close friends over many acquaintances.
A Memorial will be held in his honor, but date and location have not been determined.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019