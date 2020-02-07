|
Robert William Mulcahy
Scottsdale - Robert William Mulcahy of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was 79. Robert was born on May 9, 1940 in Boston, Massachusetts. He attended Charles Logue School and Boston College High School. He received his BS degree in chemistry from Boston College and his Juris Doctorate in Intellectual Property from George Washington University.
Robert had a successful career as an intellectual property attorney which he began as a patent examiner at the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He then moved onto Xerox Corp, Mattel Toys, 20th Century Fox, Products Research, Lawrence Berkeley Laboratories, and Exxon Corp. In 1995, Robert started his own intellectual property law practice in Silicon Valley and worked for the rest of his career in semiconductors, specifically with Applied Materials.
Highlights of Robert's career included working in the motion picture industry as the Trademark, Copyright, and Merchandizing Council for 20th Century Fox. At Fox, Robert worked on television programs including MASH 4077, The Love Boat, Dynasty, and Charley's Angels. He also worked on major films including Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and 9 to 5. Additionally, he managed the merchandising portfolios of Marilyn Monroe and Shirley Temple.
Robert is predeceased by his sister, Barbara Femia, and is survived by his daughter Beth Mulcahy Rosekrans, son-in-law Neil Rosekrans, friend and ex-wife Margaret Mulcahy, sister Donna Buczak, and nieces and nephews: David Buczak, Patricia Buczak Casalini, Deborah Buczak Lorenzo, John Femia, Brian Femia, Joe Femia, Marianne Femia Gallagher and Joan Femia Capalino.
Memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to the Arizona Hospice of the Valley. https://hov.org/donate/donate-now/
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020