1/1
Robert William Sanders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert William Sanders

On October 27, 2020, Robert William Sanders, loving son, brother and uncle passed away at age 53.

Robert "Rob" Sanders was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Ronald W. and Barbra Jean Sanders in 1967. He graduated from Gerard High School in Phoenix, Arizona, and served his country with honor in the United States Navy. Rob worked as a stockbroker and advertising director for a San Diego jazz radio station. He moved back to Phoenix to care for his ailing brother Richard until his death, and then his mother Barbara until her death. At the time of Rob's passing, he was his father's caretaker.

Rob's devotion to his family stemmed from his unwavering compassion and love. He stepped up to assume the role of grandfather for his brother Rick's grandsons and granddaughter. He wrote poetic, heartfelt notes to his family and friends and donated hours of time to the humane society. Dogs and the U.S. Navy were his passions. He had a remarkable ability to communicate with dogs and loved them dearly.

Rob enjoyed jazz music, films and watching Dustin and Caden play sports. He valued each and every moment spent with members of his family most of all. He loved traveling to Oregon to be with his older brother Randy in the woods and enjoyed the company of his niece's husband Mark, who he referred to as "My brother from another mother."

Rob is survived by his father Ronald, his older brother Randy, his niece Melissa and her husband, Mark, his great-nephews Mark Jr., Jeremy, Dustin, Caden, his great-niece Selena, and his beloved Jack-Rat Terrier Milo.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home at 4800 East Indian School Road in Phoenix. Instead of flowers, donations may be sent to the Arizona Humane Society. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved