Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Steelin" Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "Steelin" Williams Obituary
Robert "Steelin' Bob" Williams

Sun City West - Robert (Steelin' Bob) Williams passed away peacefully at his home on April 30. Bob found an early passion for music in the family band "The Musical Williams" in Michigan and the love for music continued after moving to Arizona in 1954. He was part of the early Arizona country music scene and continued to perform in bands locally, nationally and worldwide. His steel guitar talents led him to play in combat zones with the USO and across Europe with a retiree "punk rock" band. He often said how lucky he was to live such a wonderful life.

Bob is preceded in death by parents Al and Gladys and survived by loving partner Linda; brother, Bill; daughter, Windy; grandchildren, great-grandchild, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends whom will miss his humor and friendship. A memorial service will be held at a later time.

"People won't remember what you said or did, but will remember how you made them feel." - Maya Angelou.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.