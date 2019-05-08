|
|
Robert "Steelin' Bob" Williams
Sun City West - Robert (Steelin' Bob) Williams passed away peacefully at his home on April 30. Bob found an early passion for music in the family band "The Musical Williams" in Michigan and the love for music continued after moving to Arizona in 1954. He was part of the early Arizona country music scene and continued to perform in bands locally, nationally and worldwide. His steel guitar talents led him to play in combat zones with the USO and across Europe with a retiree "punk rock" band. He often said how lucky he was to live such a wonderful life.
Bob is preceded in death by parents Al and Gladys and survived by loving partner Linda; brother, Bill; daughter, Windy; grandchildren, great-grandchild, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends whom will miss his humor and friendship. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
"People won't remember what you said or did, but will remember how you made them feel." - Maya Angelou.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 8, 2019