|
|
Roberta "Bobbie" Ann Robertson
Phoenix - Roberta Ann Robertson, age 88, of Phoenix, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on February 3, 1931 in Longview, Washington. Bobbie enjoyed the mountain she lived on, tending to her yard, and caring for her dog, Raven. She is survived by her son, Robin (Peggy) Robertson, her daughter, Becci (Mark) Kerry; three granddaughters, Kylea, Alexa, and Ashleigh; her beloved RC Robertson; and many loving family and friends. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Rene Peterson. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bobbie's honor may be made to Arizona Burn Center, 2601 E. Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008; who took amazing care of her. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019