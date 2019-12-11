|
Glendale - 83, of Glendale passed away peacefully in the presence of family and loved ones on December 6th, 2019 after suffering a sudden terminal medical condition. Roberta is survived by her five children Remi, Rodney, Brendan, Jocelyn and Jeremy; her daughter-in-laws Karen, Mayra, Alma and Kirti; her son-in-law James; her nine grandchildren Jennifer, Matthew, Nathan, Sheldon, Liam, Craig, Cady, Karina and Kaira; and three great-grandchildren Jade, Leilah and Jetta. Roberta had a great love of her family and friends and was always an inspiration to everyone who knew her. Services will be held at Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 8801 N. 43rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ, 85051 on Sunday, December 15th, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southwest Human Development https://www.swhd.org/support-us/grow-a-reader/
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019