Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Scottsdale - Roberta J. Behrens, 89 of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on November 9, 2019. Roberta was born in Mankato, MN on November 4, 1930 and has resided in Scottsdale since 1960. Roberta is preceded in death by her husband Chuck and is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Behrens, Kimberly (Russ) Kort, grandchildren Kayla and Kyle Kort, as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Church on Friday, November 22 at 11:00a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
