Roberta Graham



Roberta (Bobbie) Marie Graham died July 30, 2020. She was born 83 years ago in Cincinnati, Ohio where all her schooling took place including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Mount Saint Joseph University. Bobbie retired in 1987 after a twenty year career in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps achieving the rank of Lieutenant Commander. She was stationed in San Diego, Hawaii and Midway Island during the Vietnam War among many other places. In addition to a naval career, Bobbie served three years in missionary work as a nurse in an orphanage in Ghana, Africa. During Bobbie's lifetime, she traveled to many parts of the world. Additionally, she was an accomplished athlete in swimming and golf, winning an All-Navy Championship in golf. Bobbie was also a very talented artist. What brought her much joy was being a member of City of the Lord Catholic Charismatic Covenant Community for 35 years in San Diego, CA and Tempe, AZ. Bobbie touched many lives and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her sister Pamela Graham, niece Laurel Bruggerman and nephew Jeffrey Bruggerman. Services will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2121 S. Rural Road, Tempe beginning with a rosary at 9:15 a.m. a mass at 9:30 a.m. Graveside service on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:30am at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1500 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa.









