|
|
Roberta "Bobbi" Greene Sacks
Quechee, VT - Roberta "Bobbi" Greene Sacks, age 81, of Quechee, Vermont, passed away Tuesday, January 14th while surrounded by her family.
Roberta possessed a unique blend of traits creating a vibrant life of intellect, culture, creativity, and love. Born and raised in Syracuse, NY to Charlotte and Abe Menter, she graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Early Childhood Education and went on to earn a Masters at Harvard and her PhD in Psycholinguistics from Boston University, following which she practiced as child psychologist. She was an accomplished woman and a community builder, a vocally trained soprano, author of the children's book, Two and Me Makes Three, whose many talents and interests also included writing, drawing, painting, choral singing, felting, and knitting. Roberta was a strong feminist, an active participant in her Jewish communities and an avid scrabble player throughout her life.
She is survived by her long time love, Leon Resnick; her three children Judybeth, David and his wife Kelli, and Deborah; her siblings, Lois and husband Edward Zachary, and Joyce Baron and her beloved grandchildren Emma Rose, Lucas and Zoe; and her nieces and nephews, Lisa and David Fain, Bruce Zachary and Steven and Kelly Baron; and extended communities of friends in Vermont, Boston and Arizona. She is the widow of Stanley Sacks and the former wife of Dr. Alan Greene.
Funeral services were held in Rhode Island. Donations in Roberta's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation to honor her mother. For online condolences, please visit,
ShalomMemorialChapel.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020