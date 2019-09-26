|
|
Roberta (Spears) Grubbs
Mesa - Roberta (Spears) Grubbs passed away August 19, 2019 at her Mesa home after a brief illness.
Roberta was born April 4, 1944 (4/4/44) in Marinette, Arizona to J.B. Spears and Thresa (Reynolds) Spears. She was the middle sister to Jerry Dean Spears and J.B. Spears, Jr. Roberta graduated from Chandler High School in 1962 and was married in June of that same year. That marriage produced three sons, Leon Jr., David and Michael.
In June of 1988 Roberta married Duane Grubbs. Together they enjoyed years of boating with friends and family, which included water ski racing with her as the driver of the boat while Duane was the skiing competitor. She loved to crotchet, having made hundreds of blankets, booties and caps that were donated to hospitals for their "Newborns In Need" programs. She also loved cooking, gardening and being a grandmother to Curtis (Tegan), Tayler (Josh), Sierra (Ryan), Teighan Grace and David Jay.
Roberta is survived by her beloved husband, Duane, her three sons Leon Noel Jr. (Melonie), David Noel (Monica), Michael Noel (Christina), brothers Jerry (Diane) and J.B. (Pam), her 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 4 nieces.
Family Memorial services have already been held.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019