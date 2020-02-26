Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Christ The Redeemer Lutheran Church
8801 N. 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ
Roberta Jo Massey


1937 - 2020
Phoenix - Roberta Jo Massey, 82, of Phoenix, Arizona entered into Heaven on February 19, 2020. Roberta Jo was born on September 22, 1937 to Loree H. (Lind) and Sterling C. Henderson in Indianapolis, Indiana, the youngest of 2 children. When Roberta Jo was young her family relocated at Arizona to find work. Attended High School in Phoenix, Arizona and also completed a couple courses at the community college. Roberta Jo had three children who grew up in the Phoenix area. Her career was a Data Base Administrator with the Honeywell Corporation.

Roberta Jo leaves behind her children CherylAnn (Robert) Woods, Loni Palmer, and David J. (Elizabeth) DeWitt; Grandchildren Chuck, Brandon, Michael, Devon (Russell), David Jr, Melissa, Amanda, Aaron, Kayla and Shelby. Great Grandchildren Aurora, Autumn, Skyler, Jeremy, Orion, Lily, Beriah, Jaydah, Clair, Zander, Dean, Logan and Zaylien; and one great great grandchild Kody.

Memorial Service to be held at Christ The Redeemer Lutheran Church at 8801 N. 43rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051 on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
