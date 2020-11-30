Roberto Moreno Hernandez



Roberto Moreno Hernandez passed into eternal life on November 26, 2020 at his home in Tolleson surrounded by loved ones. Robert is survived by his wife, Dora, their sons, Guy, wife Hallie, Mark, wife Milena, and Robert "Rocky", wife Jennifer.



He is preceded in death by his daughters, Cindy Lou and Ursula Hernandez, parents Guadalupe and Hortensia Hernandez, brothers Johnny, Reuben, and Guadalupe and sister Elizabeth.



He left behind 11 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.



Robert was born in Pirtleville, AZ on August 17, 1941. He was fourth in a family of 11 (5 brothers, 5 sisters). His family later relocated to Willcox, AZ where he attended Willcox High School and where he met and married his wife of 61 years, Dora Arrellin Hernandez.



Robert retired from Safeway Warehouse after 24 years of service. He was known to many as "DJ Daddy Cool" with his mobile DJ service that spanned four decades. He was also known as "The Chile Dude" after starting a seasonal family business, Tito's New Mexico Chile, that employed three generations.



Robert was an artist at heart with a love for Rock n' Roll music, swing dancing, and record collecting. Quick witted and humble, he always worked hard to provide for his family. He cherished his family and the friendships he made with people throughout the years. He wanted everyone to know that he had accomplished most everything he had wanted in life and credits most of that to his loving wife, Dora.



He will be greatly missed.









