Robertta (Bobbie) Nan Hoodiman
Surprise - Robertta (Bobbie) Nan Hoodiman, born in St Paul, MN, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 25, 2019, at the age of 79, in Surprise, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Saxton and Leila Blue; and sister Marlene Boyd. She is survived by her husband, Henry Hoodiman Jr; two daughters, Ria (Dick) Kilburn of Anacortes, WA, and Patti Saxton of Surprise, AZ; sister Jo (Al) Gudel of Palm Desert, CA; two granddaughters, Robyn Kilburn of San Diego, CA, and Kelly Kilburn of Seattle, WA; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
Funeral arrangements by Best Funeral Services of Peoria, AZ. A celebration in her honor will be held at Chaparral Winds. The family wishes to thank all those who cared for her during her last days. Hospice donations in her name can be sent to: Hospice of the West, Attn: Nieta, 21410 N 19th Ave, #100, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020