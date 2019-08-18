Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Acuff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Dale Acuff


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Dale Acuff Obituary
Robin Dale Acuff

- - On Thursday July 25, 2019, Robin Dale Acuff, loving father, grandfather and husband passed away at the age of 72.

Robin was born on November 21, 1946 in Phoenix AZ to Joe and Gertrude (Aken) Acuff.

He was a true Arizona native. He graduated, Phoenix Union High School in 1965. Shortly after that he started working as a produce stock boy and went on to become a produce buyer/ broker, Building his own company A&C Transport. He built his company the way he lived his life with integrity, honesty, loyalty and love. He believed a man's handshake was his bond. You could always count on Robin to do his best and put forward the best interest of everyone.

Robin loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. After he retired, you could always find him and his beloved wife Melissa (Hall) Acuff and his fur baby Zoe, at Bartlett lake on their houseboat fishing off his dock. Those were two of his favorite things in life, his wife Melissa and fishing.

Robin was a loving and caring father to his 3 children, Lisa, son in law Tony, Robbie and Lori, as well as sharing his fatherly love with Damien, Gabe, Sarren, Danielle, and Danny. He had 8 grandchildren. Nick, Lauren, John, Derek, Steven, Joshua, Courtney, and Paige. As well as several great grandchildren.

Robins quick wit, humor and friendly smile will be missed by so many. He was a Christian man, who believed in the power of the Lord. He was a true friend and a genuine good person. Who always spoke his mind and was always there to lend an ear.

His kind and compassionate spirit will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 3pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel located at 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria AZ 85381. A light reception will follow. Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com to share memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Chapel
Download Now