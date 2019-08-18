|
Robin Dale Acuff
- - On Thursday July 25, 2019, Robin Dale Acuff, loving father, grandfather and husband passed away at the age of 72.
Robin was born on November 21, 1946 in Phoenix AZ to Joe and Gertrude (Aken) Acuff.
He was a true Arizona native. He graduated, Phoenix Union High School in 1965. Shortly after that he started working as a produce stock boy and went on to become a produce buyer/ broker, Building his own company A&C Transport. He built his company the way he lived his life with integrity, honesty, loyalty and love. He believed a man's handshake was his bond. You could always count on Robin to do his best and put forward the best interest of everyone.
Robin loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. After he retired, you could always find him and his beloved wife Melissa (Hall) Acuff and his fur baby Zoe, at Bartlett lake on their houseboat fishing off his dock. Those were two of his favorite things in life, his wife Melissa and fishing.
Robin was a loving and caring father to his 3 children, Lisa, son in law Tony, Robbie and Lori, as well as sharing his fatherly love with Damien, Gabe, Sarren, Danielle, and Danny. He had 8 grandchildren. Nick, Lauren, John, Derek, Steven, Joshua, Courtney, and Paige. As well as several great grandchildren.
Robins quick wit, humor and friendly smile will be missed by so many. He was a Christian man, who believed in the power of the Lord. He was a true friend and a genuine good person. Who always spoke his mind and was always there to lend an ear.
His kind and compassionate spirit will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 3pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel located at 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria AZ 85381. A light reception will follow. Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com to share memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019