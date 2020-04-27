|
Robin Eli Parke
Paradise Valley - Robin Eli Parke, resident of Arizona since 1960, well known structural engineer, died at his Paradise Valley home on April 13, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Robin was born June 17, 1934 in Wolf Point, Montana on the Fort Peck Reservation, to his parents LaVerna M. and Robert R. Parke. Wolf Point was the homestead of his maternal grandparents; he fondly recalled it in many of his favorite stories throughout the course of his life. Robin's experiences as a young man included his adoption into the Sioux Assiniboine tribe, getting his drivers license at fourteen, and working as an ironworker on various dams to save money for college.
In 1952 Robin enrolled as a freshman at the University of Washington on a football scholarship. The following year he was drafted into the Army and served in Karlsruhe, Germany for two years. Upon his return, he attended the University of North Dakota where he received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1958. Shortly after his graduation he wed his beloved wife of 61 years, Marilyn Hoven Parke. Thereafter, Robin and Marilyn moved to Los Angeles, California, where he accepted a position with North American Aviation. Concurrently, he attended graduate school at the University of Southern California in Aeronautical Engineering, where he studied how to control vibrations in airplanes. In 1960 he moved to Phoenix, Arizona to accept a position with Reynolds Metals designing aluminum transmission towers.
In 1963 he founded Robin E. Parke Associates Consulting Structural Engineers, Incorporated. During his ownership and management, his firm completed over 5000 projects in 30 states and 3 foreign countries. The expansion and growth of his firm was due primarily to his design innovation in reducing transient vibrations in the production of silicon chips. Major clients were Intel, Motorola, and other manufactures of silicon chips. The firm was sold in 1994; Robin remained as Chief Executive Officer until 1996.
Robin was affiliated with many professional associations. He served as President of the Arizona State Board of Trustees Structural Engineers Association, Chairman of the Arizona Joint Council of Design Professionals, Associate Member of the Structural Engineers Association of California, Member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, Member of the American Institute of Steel Construction, Member of the American Concrete Institute, Member of the Post Tension Concrete Institute, Member of the Arizona State Board of Registration for Architects and Engineers, and President of the Arizona State University Council for Design Excellence for the College of Architecture and Environmental Design.
Robin was honored to be the commencement speaker for the College of Engineering at both Arizona State University and at Northern Arizona University. Robin served on the Board of Directors for John C. Lincoln Hospital, the Arizona Kidney Foundation, the Arizona State University Foundation, and the Arizona State University Research Park.
Always an athlete, Robin excelled in many sports. In high school, he earned state medals in track and field as a javelin thrower. He was also a member of his high school football team, which in his senior year won the North Dakota State Championship. Robin took pleasure in snow skiing, water skiing, fishing, and hunting with his family. He was an avid supporter of his children and grandchildren in their sporting endeavors. In retirement, Robin enjoyed playing golf with his friends at Paradise Valley Country Club. In a particular stroke of luck, Robin had an unusual two consecutive days golfing in Canada, in which he made holes-in-one, both days, on the same hole!
Robin dearly loved and was loved by his family. Robin is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children, Dr. Lesley A. Parke, Julie Parke Jones (Terry), David Robin Parke, and Elizabeth S. Parke (Bret); his grandchildren, Lindsay Kardell (Ryan), Chelsea Tanner (Nick), Amelia Parke, Eli Parke, and Robin Edward Parke; his great-grandchildren, Odin Kardell, Hilde Kardell and Jamie Tanner; his nieces, Susan Rowley, Kathryn Bess, Debbie Rowley, and Amy Engkjer; as well as his dog and faithful companion, Hailey. Robin was preceded in death by his sisters Patricia Gilkison and Barbara Parke Boughton and nephew Michael Boughton.
Robin will be laid to rest at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, Arizona. A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Robin will be held for family and friends at Paradise Valley Country Club when it is safe for groups to congregate. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution be made in Robin's memory to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.
The following Philosophy, written by Robin for his company handbook, reflected his values in life:
ROBIN E. PARKE ASSOCIATES, INC.
Consulting Structural Engineers
PHILOSOPHY
By: Robin E. Parke
?The responsibility to the public is paramount; we are the last line of defense for their health, safety and welfare.
?NEVER compromise structural integrity.
?Always act in our clients' best interest. Do a little more than what is expected.
?Always respect and become an advocate of the "Art of Architecture."
?Our people are our only asset.
?We must be guided by honesty, integrity and fairness.
?Always hire people that have more potential talent than yourself. If you hire people that have less potential, then eventually they hire people that have less potential and the spiral to disaster will come about.
?When errors are made, immediately call them to attention and fix them as fast as possible.
?Treat everyone as you would like to be treated.
?Our staff must be of the highest possible caliber; they must be treated in the highest possible manner.
?Help people when they are in a difficult situation- it will be returned.
?ENJOY what you're doing. Don't be afraid to laugh, especially at yourself.
?Encourage ingenuity. Don't be satisfied with a "that's a way we did it in the past" attitude.
?Encourage people to work hard but also spend time with family and in other endeavors.
?Always put something back into your community. Don't always take.
?Don't permit people who are deceitful and back stabbing to be employed by our firm. Adversary roles will not be tolerated.
?Strive to go beyond the normal level of fairness when honest misunderstandings arise.
?Don't over manage. People who require a great deal of management don't belong with the firm.
?All salaries must be treated with the utmost confidentiality.
?Constant complaining should not be tolerated, but listen to constructive suggestions.
?In Engineering, as in life, there is no absolute one right way to solve a problem. Be understanding of different solutions, because this is how we grow.
?Don't let your ego get in front of your BRAINS.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020