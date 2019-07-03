Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Robin Josef "RJ" Kolkoski


1933 - 2019
Robin Josef "RJ" Kolkoski passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019. Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1933 to Chester and Ruth Kolkoski. RJ graduated from Michigan State University and served 2 years in the Air Force. RJ moved to Phoenix in 1955 and worked for All State Insurance. In 1959 RJ met the love of his life Sara Lu and they married in 1961. RJ went on working as a Stockbroker for the next 40 years until retiring from Smith Barney.

RJ is preceded in death by his parents, sister Kitty and brother Kraig. He is SURVIVED by his wife Sara Lu, sister Kateri, daughter Susan, sons Blair (Catherine), Blaine and grandchildren Taylor, Ryan, Bryce, Breanna, Brielle, Brixton and great granddaughter Lyla and several nieces and nephews.

RJ's wishes were for his ashes to be spread in the ocean in Carlsbad, CA where he spent many summers with his family and friends. We are forever grateful to Hospice of the Valley-Mikelle, Daria and Sonya. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for RJ will be celebrated and held at St. Francis Xavier Church in September with details to follow.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley; 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014. "Here's to the hereafter… if you're here after I'm here, you'll be here long after I'm gone".

Condolences may be expressed at

www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 3 to July 7, 2019
