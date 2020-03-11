|
Robin Nell Murphy (Darling)
Sun City - Robin, age 63, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 after living with recurrent ovarian cancer for more than 14 years.
Robin was born in Binghamton, New York and lived most of her adult life in Farmington, New York. Robin married her high school sweetheart and worked as a Dental Hygienist. Robin and her husband Michael moved to Sun City, Arizona in 2014 where she led an active life as an Associate with the Sun City Posse, selfless community volunteer, generous neighbor, friend, wife, mother, grandmother, big sister, and aunt. Robin would do anything for anyone without expecting anything in return, and her absence leaves a void in the lives of many.
Robin is survived by her husband Michael, children Jason (Casandra), Jonathan (Ashley), brother Jonathan Darling of Phoenix (Laura), grandchildren Paul, Titus, Emerson, Jason, Hudson, Micah, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on March 17th at Saint Clement of Rome Church, 15800 N Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Robin Murphy to Sun City Posse, 10861 West Sunland Drive Sun City, AZ 85351.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020