Rocco Joseph Alessandro
Phoenix - Rocco Joseph Alessandro, 92, passed into the hands of god on July 15, 2019. Born July 8, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, Rocco served in U.S. Coast Guard during WW II patrolling the east coast waters out of the Brooklyn navy yard. Rocco leaves behind his loving wife of 66 years, Clementina Norma Alessandro, sons Joseph, Andrew, daughter Christina, 8 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Rocco will be reunited with his third son Anthony who passed away in 2011. Rocco a master electrician, moved his family from Brooklyn NY to Phoenix Arizona in July 1969. As a member of IBEW local 640, Rocco installed electrical wiring in new homes built by John F Long, he then worked on the construction of the Palo Verde Nuclear power plant prior to his retirement. Rocco will be laid to rest at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 9925 W. Thomas Rd. Avondale, AZ. September 7, 2019 at 9:00am with full military honors.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019