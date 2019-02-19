|
Rodney Dale Paulson
Phoenix - Rodney Dale Paulson, 73, passed away Tuesday September 25th, 2018 in Phoenix, AZ surrounded by his family. Rodney was born in Mountain Lake, MN September 29th, 1944 to Dale & Phyllis Paulson of Bergen, MN. Rodney graduated from Jackson High School in 1962. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was an active Marine from 1962 to 1966. He served two tours and fought proudly in the Vietnam War. Rodney was honorably discharged from the Marines in 1966. After the Marines he worked in masonry and construction in Minnesota. He moved to Arizona in 1970 and worked in construction as a General Contractor and owned his own business for many years. He was a hard worker and took pride in a job well done. Rodney was a loving father and grandfather and a great friend to many. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to help others. He is missed greatly.
Rodney is survived by his Significant Other of 26 years Joan Helms & her great granddaughter Rian Rae, Glendale, AZ, Sons Trevor (Carlene) Paulson, Mesa, AZ & Travis Paulson, Eveleth, MN, Daughters Tammy Paulson (Ryan), Devils Lake, ND & Kim Paulson, New Rockford, ND, Sister Dawn (Sid) Mix, Spirit Lake, IA, Brother Brian (Cindy) Paulson, Glendale, AZ, Grandsons Brett, Evan, John, David, & Tim, Great grandson Abel, Great granddaughters Becca & Leighney, and several cousins, nieces, & nephews.
Services will be held at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona February 22nd, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 19, 2019