Solan Pruzin - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
Rodney Cobb
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
View Map
Rodney Cobb
Rodney Lee Cobb

Rodney Lee Cobb Obituary
Rodney Lee Cobb JD

Ridgway, CO - Rodney Lee Cobb JD, age 74 of Ridgway, CO formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Susan (nee, Taggart)Cobb; brothers in law, Thomas(Rosemary) Taggart and Gary(Marla) Taggart; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and precious pets, Bogart, Chloe and service dog, Clair. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jonathan and Melba E. Cobb and mother in law, Virginia Taggart.

Rodney was a United States Marine Veteran who served during the Viet Nam Conflict. Rodney began his career as a city planner in Benzie County, Michigan. He was a land use attorney as well as staff attorney for the American Planning Association in Chicago. His true passion was outdoor landscape painting (Plein Air). There was never a mountain he didn't love. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Muhammad Ali Parkinson's Center (Movement and Disorder Clinic) www.supportbarrow.org or the Parkinson's Association of The Rockies www.parkinsonrockies.org.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Rodney will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
