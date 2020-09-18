Rodney M. Ito II



Age 61, passed away suddenly in his home August 25, 2020.



R2, as he was known, was a cancer warrior. He successfully fought two rounds of cancer, a brain tumor and duodenal cancer. After a 35 year IT and teaching career at ASU, R2 pursued many interests. He enjoyed music and played guitar, was a member of the Elks club and was a legacy VFW member. An outdoor enthusiast, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and quad. He was a gun safety instructor and would spend time at the gun range perfecting his aim. Later as his health permitted he bought hundreds of pounds of bird seed and would watch the wildlife- birds, squirrels, even elk.



Rodney's most valued his relationship with family and friends. He invested much of his time and energy to maintaining and nurturing those relationships. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his mother Donna Ito, sister Leilani and her family, David his son by marriage and Theo his nephew by marriage. He is preceded in death by his father Rodney Sr, and Robin McCord, his wife of 17 years.









