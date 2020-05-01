Rodney Owens Bradshaw
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Owens Bradshaw

Rodney Owens Bradshaw, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1925, in Mesa, Arizona and was a lifelong and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and resident of Mesa. Rodney was the student body president of Mesa High School Class of 1943 and kept track of his classmates throughout his life. During World War II, he served as a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps, flying a B25 Mitchell bomber in 34 missions over Italy, and discharged with the rank of captain. After the war ended, he served a mission for two and a half years in Argentina.

He married Ruth Skouson on March 23, 1951 in the Mesa Arizona Temple, and they enjoyed deep happiness together for 63 years until her death in 2014. Rodney attended Arizona State University, earning a BA, a MA, and enough hours for a PhD (ABD). He worked as a junior high school teacher and administrator for 27 years, spending his off hours building beautiful furniture and raising eight lively children with Ruth. He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America all his life; he was an Eagle Scout with three palms, a Scoutmaster, a recipient of the Silver Beaver award, and the inspiration for his six sons and 15 grandsons to become Eagle Scouts as well. He was just as proud of his two daughters and 18 granddaughters for receiving their Young Womanhood Recognition award.

Rodney is survived by his sons Aaron (Donna), Kim (Dina), Blair (Sheron), Richard (Sian), Rusty (Juli), and Philip (Wendy); his daughters Gayle (David) Thomas and Ruthann (Carlton) Van Leuven; 33 grandchildren, and 75 great-grandchildren; also his sister Cecile Ashby. He was predeceased by his wife Ruth, his parents, Samuel Silas Bradshaw and Clara Estella McClellan Bradshaw, his grandson Joshua Bradshaw, and 11 brothers and sisters.

Due to due to current conditions, services were limited to immediate family. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved