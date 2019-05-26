|
|
Rodney Shane Burton
Phoenix - Rodney Shane Burton, took his life on April 29, 2019 at the age of 36. He is now in the loving arms of his Heavenly Father. Rodney was born a twin on October 10, 1982 to Janet Richardson and Geoffery Burton in Phoenix, Arizona. He was raised by Janet Smith (Richardson) and Scott Smith. He graduated from Westland Charter School in 2001 and attended classes at GCC.
As a child he participated in bowling leagues, boy scouts, skating, and played flag football in high school. Rodney grew to be incredibly smart. He was a kid at heart, often enjoying card games, video games, and seeing the latest movie. Rodney was always up for an adventure-he loved just being with people and being included. Rodney's dry sense of humor always kept us laughing. He had a love for both drawing and cooking and was exceptional at both. Rodney was always willing to go the extra mile and help out where ever he was needed. He will forever be missed by all who knew him.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Heather Burton; children, Malachi Bryce, Presleigh Jade Avanelle, and Elijah Krew Nitz; parents, Janet and Scott Smith; siblings, Cliff Burton, twin brother Roger Burton, and Jennifer Smith. He was preceded in death by his son Noah Luke Burton.
Please be kind to one another. Share your struggles, fears, and joys. Be present and patient in each other's journeys. And when love seems to fail - because sometimes love is not enough to ward off emotional struggles - then love more, pray more, talk more, learn more, live more.
We will be celebrating his life at 6:00 pm on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Avondale Baptist Church. 1001 N. Central Ave, Avondale, Arizona 85323
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019