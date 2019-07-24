|
|
Rodolfo "Rudy" L. Chacon
Chandler - Beloved Son, Husband, Father, Tata, Tio and Friend passed away on June 25, 2019, in Chandler, AZ. Rudy was 90 years old, born on June 18, 1929, in Chandler, Arizona. He worked for 33 years at Cudahy Bar-S as a butcher. In his retirement, he loved to joke with his late wife Josie, tend to his yard or watch "old westerns", and make his delicious frijoles. Rudy began and ended each day with a smile while enjoying a good cup of coffee. Tata Rudy, who had 41 grands, 68 great-grands, and 6 great-great grandchildren, loved to play his guitar outside while enjoying his family who came to visit weekly. Rudy is preceded in death by his parents, Raquela and Santiago Chacon, by his wife of 65 years, Josie (Maldonado) Chacon and his sons Rudy L. Chacon, Jr (infant) and Joe Moreno (Cecilia) - a Vietnam Veteran. Rudy is survived by his brother Pete Chacon, many loving relatives, and his 12 children: Sherrie Duarte, Juanita Chacon, Rudy M. Chacon, Lita Bejarano, Aurora Bustos (Sam), Alex Chacon, Elizabeth Avila (Carlos), Susan Cienfuegos (Greg), Helen Mannheimer, Estella Chacon, Mark Chacon, and Adrian Chacon (Courtney). Celebration of Rudy's 90 full years of life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary, 4310 E. Southern Avenue, Phoenix. Viewing from 9am-10am, Memorial Service from 10am-11:30am. A procession to St. Francis Cemetery for Burial Services will follow, 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 24 to July 25, 2019