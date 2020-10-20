1/
Roger Cohen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Cohen

Scottsdale - Roger Cohen of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on October 17th, 2020 at the age of 88. Roger Cohen was born and raised in Lyon, France to his father Henri Azriel Cohen and Diamante "Daisy" Katan. Roger is survived by his partner Judy Widoff, his two sisters Yvette and Joelle and his three children, Henri, Audrey and Gregory. He also had six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Roger was a holocaust survivor who lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time with his family, holiday celebrations, great food and fast cars. He will be missed by his family and friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved