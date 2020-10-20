Roger Cohen



Scottsdale - Roger Cohen of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on October 17th, 2020 at the age of 88. Roger Cohen was born and raised in Lyon, France to his father Henri Azriel Cohen and Diamante "Daisy" Katan. Roger is survived by his partner Judy Widoff, his two sisters Yvette and Joelle and his three children, Henri, Audrey and Gregory. He also had six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Roger was a holocaust survivor who lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time with his family, holiday celebrations, great food and fast cars. He will be missed by his family and friends.









